Westmoreland High School limits entry into events per Executive Order

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A high school in Sumner County is limiting entry into any events, according to their Facebook page.

Per Executive Order #70, Westmoreland High School will no longer accept any passes ((TSSAA/TACA cards, County badges, etc.) to serve as entry into events there.

A total of 240 tickets will be sold for each event and tickets will be limited to four per player for each team. Each team is allowed to dress a maximum of 15 players, allowing each team to have 60 tickets available for parents and siblings.

This policy will remain in effect for as long as Executive Order #70 is in force. Games can be viewed by clicking here.