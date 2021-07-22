Western wildfire smoke causing hazy skies, health concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wondering why the sunrise looked different Thursday morning – it’s the haze hanging in the air. That haze is made up of smoke particles from the wildfires burning out west.

The haze from fires on the west coast made it thousands of miles away, all the way out to the eastern half of the country, through the help of the jet stream. Dominating winds in the upper level of the atmosphere have carried smoke from the west to the east coast.

As the jet stream’s winds are more concentrated farther north, the worst of the smoky, hazy sky, has been in the Upper Midwest, and parts of the Northeast. But it’s been an issue for more than half of the country, including Nashville.

The smoke can also be dangerous to your health.

For instance, smoke is so thick in places like Minnesota that the air has been deemed “unhealthy”. That means no matter the state of your health, you’re advised to not be outside for an extended period of time.

While the air quality in Middle Tennessee hasn’t been deemed unhealthy, it is less-than-ideal. Conditions are considered unsafe for sensitive groups, such as people with long-term health problems.

Spending more time indoors until the smoke moves out is recommended.