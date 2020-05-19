West Tennessee man wanted, woman arrested after deadly shooting streamed on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis police issued a warrant Monday for a man wanted in a deadly shooting in Frayser on Saturday afternoon, and charged a woman in connection with the death.

Police say they responded to a shooting on Knob Drive around 3 p.m. and found 55-year-old Patricia Bryant laying in the grass with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Police said 36-year-old Darrell Peterson is wanted on second-degree murder charges.

Debra Prettie, 28, has also been taken into custody on charges of facilitation of second-degree murder, as well as vandalism.

According to a police affidavit with Prettie’s arrest, a group of women were involved in an altercation on Knob Drive. Several of the women were armed with knives, police said.

That fight and shooting was captured on Facebook Live and sent to police. Investigators developed Prettie as a suspect based on that video.

Police said Prettie gave a statement admitting her guilt. In that statement, she told police that she called Peterson, who arrived at the fight with a gun.

Peterson fired the gun at two people, and missed them, but hit Bryant, police said.

Prettie is also accused of breaking several windows at a home along with another person.