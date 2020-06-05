West Nile Virus detected in mosquitoes in multiple Nashville neighborhoods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Metro Public Health Department reported Friday batches of mosquitoes collected in multiple Nashville neighborhoods have tested positive for West Nile virus.

This is the first time this year mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus in Nashville. The mosquitoes were trapped in the following locations:

Donelson neighborhood near the intersection of McGavock Pike and Lebanon Pike

Pennington Bend Neighborhood near the intersection of McGavock Pike and Pennington Bend Road

Inglewood neighborhood near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Hart Lane

The Health Department’s Pest Management staff will mail information about mosquito protection and prevention to addresses in these areas. Health department staff will continue to monitor standing water looking for mosquito larvae and apply a granular larvicide to any areas where mosquito larvae are present.

Health department staff began trapping mosquitoes in all parts of Davidson County the first week in May. The mosquitoes were then sent to the Tennessee Department of Health’s lab for testing.

There have been no human cases reported in Davidson County and health officials said there are no plans to spray to kill adult mosquitoes.

The Health Department recommends taking the following steps to protect against biting mosquitoes, including:

Limit time outdoors at dusk and nighttime hours when mosquitoes are present.

If you must be outdoors then wear a mosquito repellent that is approved for use by the CDC – those include products that contain DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Wear shoes, socks, long sleeve shirts and pants when outdoors during dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials to keep mosquitoes away from the skin. Pant legs should be tucked into shoes or socks, and collars should be buttoned.

Make sure your windows and doors have screens and are in good repair.

Health Department officials recommend taking steps to reduce mosquito breeding areas. This includes:

Reduce or eliminate all standing water in your yard – especially in children’s toys, bird baths, clogged gutters, tires, flowerpots, trashcans, and wheelbarrows.

Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with Gambusia fish.

Apply mosquito dunks in standing water areas on your property.

Cut back overgrown vegetation (mosquito hiding areas).

Health Department staff began monitoring standing water in all areas of Nashville in late February.

Please visit the Health Department’s website www.health.nashville.gov and Facebook and Twitter for more information and updates. Davidson County residents that are having mosquito problems can call 615-340-5660 to arrange to have a Pest Management staff member come and inspect their property and provide mosquito control and prevention advise. Pest Management staff will check your property for standing water and apply the larvicide if mosquito larvae are present.