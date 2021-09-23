West Nashville man accused of selling pounds of lethal narcotics to homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A six month long investigation by Metro police and Brentwood police landed a man behind bars.

That man is now accused of selling potentially lethal drugs to dozens of homeless people.

Narcotics investigators say Randall Merryman operated and lived in three motel rooms in a Charlotte Pike motel.

According to investigators, the 41-year-old allegedly sold hard narcotics to people who live in the homeless camp just beyond the motel.

Metro detectives tell News 2 they tracked the West Nashville man for close to six months, who reportedly set up his business in the rear of the motel to help hide his clandestine drug operation.

“His clientele was in this area. It’s perfect for narcotics dealers. They don’t have to travel far; they can avoid detection from detectives and officers in the area. Their business is right at their doorstep,” detectives said.

When officers arrested Merryman, they hit the jackpot and seized more than $23,000 in cash, 34 weapons,

2,600 rounds of ammunition and nearly a pound of meth and fentanyl laced heroin.

A Metro Drug Agent who worked the case told News 2, “This individual sold multiple pounds of narcotics on a weekly basis, all of which contained fentanyl.”

According to drug investigators, the West Nashville man sold these potentially lethal drugs to 20 to 30 homeless people every day.

“Typically what we see, these individuals don’t have money. They don’t have homes so they rob and steal and commit vehicle burglaries to get the money to get the narcotics,” investigators said.

News 2 interviewed a couple who knows Randall Merryman and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The man claimed he rented Merryman a place to live for several months and told News 2 he never saw signs of what Merryman is accused of, but his arrest doesn’t surprise him.

When asked what he would say to his former tennant, the man said, “I hope you are not the reason that someone’s dead.”

The woman claimed Merryman helped her family in a time of need, giving her $500 dollars for her and her children after a death in her family.

“I know he is a good person. He has a good heart; I’ve never known him to hurt anyone,” she said.

Agents told News 2 Merryman was dangerous and preyed on people.

“He exploited their weakness and took advantage for his own gain,” they said.

Merryman is in jail on the drug charges, but officers say he is also being investigated for multiple overdose deaths in Metro Nashville and surrounding counties.

Metro police urge anyone seeking treatment for drug addiction to call CORT, the community overdose response team. It is a free and confidential resource to help drug and alcohol dependent individuals get help. The number is 615-687-1701.