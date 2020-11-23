West Nashville home burglarized, Metro police search for two suspects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking for a man and a woman they said burglarized a home in Nashville.

West Precinct detectives said the crime happened on November 19 at a home on Acklen Park Drive.

A release from police said the two got into the home by kicking in a door. They took electronics and other items and are suspected in other residential break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has more information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

