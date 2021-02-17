West, Middle Tennessee state offices closed Thursday due to hazardous winter weather conditions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to continued hazardous winter weather and travel conditions, Governor Bill Lee announced state offices in 67 Middle and West Tennessee counties will once again be closed on Thursday, February 18.

Bedford

Benton

Bledsoe

Cannon

Carroll

Cheatham

Chester

Clay

Coffee

Crockett

Cumberland

Davidson

Decatur

DeKalb

Dickson

Dyer

Fayette

Fentress

Franklin

Gibson

Giles

Grundy

Hardeman

Hardin

Haywood

Henderson

Henry

Hickman

Houston

Humphreys

Jackson

Lake

Lauderdale

Lawrence Lewis

Lincoln

Macon

Madison

Marion

Marshall

Maury

McNairy

Montgomery

Moore

Morgan

Obion

Overton

Perry

Pickett

Putnam

Robertson

Rutherford

Scott

Sequatchie

Shelby

Smith

Stewart

Sumner

Tipton

Trousdale

Van Buren

Warren

Wayne

Weakley

White

Williamson

Wilson

All Tennesseans are urged to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel where possible on Thursday, February 18. This marks the third straight day of closures for the West and Middle Tennessee counties offices.

Another round of winter weather rolls into Middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon and continues into Thursday.

In addition to the state offices, other county operations have announced closures. That list includes the following:

Davidson County

All non-essential Metro Nashville-Davidson County facilities are closed Thursday, February 18.

Lewis County

Lewis County Courthouse, Transfer Station, and all other County Government Buildings will be closed.

Rutherford County

Rutherford County Offices remain closed Thursday, February 18. Plans are to reopen on Friday, February 19, but could change depending on winter weather outcomes.

Wilson County

Lebanon city offices and the Jimmy Floyd Center are closed Thursday. Depending upon the severity of the weather, city officials plan to have the Utilities drive-thru window at 200 North Castle Heights Avenue open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Vehicle Emissions Testing Sites

The Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson County vehicle emission testing stations will be closed Thursday. These stations will remain closed until further notice pending local road conditions.