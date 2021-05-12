‘We’re not panicking’: Law enforcement officials advise against panic buying fuel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Colonial Pipeline has restarted operations, but officials say it could take a few days for gas supply to return to normal. Gas stations across Middle Tennessee are already reporting outages due to panic buying.

Nick Martin is a self-employed carpenter. He was running low on gas and tried to fill up in Hermitage on Wednesday morning.

“I tow this trailer almost every day, so it eats a lot of gas,” Martin explained. “I live in Mount Juliet. I work in Nashville. So, I go through it pretty fast.”

Martin and other drivers were turned away Wednesday at the 7-Eleven on Andrew Jackson Parkway. The pumps were bagged and roped off by yellow tape.

While many drivers are panic buying fuel, local law enforcement agencies say they are in good shape. Chief John Drake of Metro Nashville Police says there is no reason to hoard gasoline.

“We’re not panicking,” Chief Drake said. “Just relax. Do your normal activities. Don’t over buy. And I believe it’s going to be okay.”

Colonel Pipeline says there may continue to be “intermittent service interruptions,” but they will move as much fuel as is safely possible.