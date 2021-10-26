‘We’re not giving up’: Sister of missing Lebanon woman pleads for answers

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon Police are looking for a man in connection with the disappearance of 32-year-old Sandra St. John, who goes by the name Lexi.

“It’s caused a lot of pain. Not knowing is the worst, the worst thing is not knowing. She could be anywhere, we were out there today searching for her. We’re not giving up,” said Deborah Andrews, Lexi’s sister.

It has been four months since Lexi was last seen, and her family has not given up hope that she will be found.

Like most siblings, Deborah and Lexi have a close relationship, and much like sisters everywhere, they had their ups and downs. However, when Lexi didn’t show up for Deborah’s wedding, she knew something was wrong.

“I walked in and I saw that dress, and I knew right then and there, no, something has to be done. We have to keep going,” explained Deborah, remembering the moment she knew there would be a long road ahead.

For the past four months, since Lexi’s disappearance, her family has been conducting searches of their own.

“Mentally, emotionally, physically, my mom, {it’s} really took a toll on her. I’m having to take care of her, and it’s just not the same without her,” said Deborah.

The Lebanon Police Department has identified Jose Guerrero as the last person to see or speak to Lexi, explaining she had met him at his Macon County home back in June. He is now a suspect in her disappearance.

Jose Guerrero

“Now that it’s finally come out that he’s a suspect, I’m hoping and praying that people will open up and tell what has really happened, ” said Deborah. “It’s out now, it’s out. So, please just come forward because this isn’t going away. The sleepless nights, the pain, it’s not going away, and if you have anything, even if it sounds crazy, just please call in, call in.”

Lebanon Police are hopeful someone will come forward and share information leading to Lexi being found. If you have any information, you are asked to reach out to Detective Brad Williams at (615) 453-4388 or by email at bradley.williams@lebanontn.org.