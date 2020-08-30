‘We’re here to give him a send-off that he’d be proud of’: Cheatham County remembers fallen deputy

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — On Saturday afternoon, Cheatham County dispatch radioed badge 906 for the final time. It belonged to Sgt. Carl Lyttle.

Lyttle wore the number for many years while serving as a Cheatham County sheriff’s deputy.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove told News 2 that Lyttle worked for the department for over two decades.

But on Monday, Lyttle died after suffering from a heart attack that happened while he was driving to the gym.

















“He was on his way to go work out, and his heart stopped,” said Breedlove.

According to Breedlove, the 28-year law enforcement veteran was a strong and healthy individual.

On the same day of his funeral, his friends at No Limit Fitness paid tribute to him with a workout, complete with blue lights.

Friends honor Sgt. Carl Lyttle with special work out.

“He was such a bigger than life person and such a great mentor, and friend, and leader and teacher, and everything to everybody,” said Breedlove.

Dozens up deputies gathered at the Cheatham County funeral home Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to their brother in blue.

In the parking lot, people left flowers, prayers, and messages for Lyttles’s family on a police cruiser, which was painted with the fallen deputies badge number, 906.

“It was his time, unfortunately. We weren’t ready for it. Never will be,” said Breedlove.

After the service, police, fire, and EMS vehicles escorted Lyttle’s body to his final resting place, giving him a final salute and last call.

“Cheatham Central to all units. Sgt. Carl Lyttle is 10-7. Rest in peace sir, and we have the watch from here. Cheatham Central clear.” (From Cheatham County dispatch last call)

Sgt. Lyttle leaves behind a wife, two children, and several grandkids.