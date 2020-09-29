‘We’ll never get him back’: Ryan Trent’s parents still looking answers on fourth anniversary of his death

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Four years ago someone shot and killed 29-year-old Ryan Trent while he was driving home from work.

Emergency crews responded to a single-car crash on Ellington Parkway near Briley Parkway. They found Trent dead in his white Chevrolet pickup truck and thought it was due to injuries from the crash.

An autopsy later revealed a gunshot wound on the back of Trent’s head.

Monday was the fourth anniversary of Trent’s death. His parents, Glenn and Sharon, came back to the site where it happened to talk to News 2.

“Our son was murdered right here four years ago,” father Glenn Trent said. “Time has really flew by in this situation. It just seems like yesterday to us.”

Sharon Trent said she talked to her son the night before the shooting.

“‘He said ‘I’m running late for work’ and I told him to be careful and he said ‘I will’ and he said ‘I love you,'” Sharon Trent said.

Since 2016 Metro investigators have followed numerous tips and leads. But not enough to pinpoint a killer.

Glenn and Sharon are doing what they can to keep Ryan’s name in the public eye. Over the years they’ve posted signs, billboards, and an $11,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in their son’s case.

“We’ve struggled pretty good with it. It’s been devastating. Part of the family is missing,” Glenn Trent said. “They took a piece of us away and we’ll never get him back.”

The Trent family is begging anyone with information about their son’s shooting death to come forward. You can contact crime stoppers at 615-742-7463.