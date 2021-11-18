‘Welcome to the neighborhood’: Homeless man robbed in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after a homeless man was robbed while sleeping behind a gas station in Hermitage early Wednesday morning.

According to a warrant, Randall Faulk walked up to the victim with a sharp metal pole and demanded his items. Police said the victim handed over his duffel bag and cell phone. Faulk then reportedly walked away and said, “Welcome to the neighborhood, this how things go around here.”

Authorities responded and began to search the wooded area nearby, reportedly known for homeless individuals to camp. Officers then reportedly saw two people, including Faulk, exit the woods.

When police questioned Faulk, they said he ran and was apprehended a short distance later. He told police he had just checked in on the victim at the gas station and asked if he was OK.

Police then attempted to take Faulk to jail, but they said he began hitting his head against the police car and said he was going to kick out the windows. Officers reportedly had to use a stun gun to get control of Faulk and eventually booked him.