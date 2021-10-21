‘Welcome to Nashville Part 3’: Duo wants to take you on a satirical tour of Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Welcome to Nashville, a satirical music video tour of Nashville neighborhoods, ended up going viral when it was published in 2016.

After releasing Welcome to Nashville Part 2 in 2017, the duo, Colin Cooper and Austin Bever, is back at it, encapsulating the good and bad of Nashville’s rapid growth; touching on crime, gentrification, the March 2020 tornado, and transportainment.

After a month of production, Austin and Colin have determined the timing is right to unveil Welcome to Nashville Part III.

“We’ve been through a lot of stuff over the years as a city and it’s kind of just a celebration of our power to overcome those obstacles,” Cooper said. “Nashville has changed so much we felt like we needed to make another [video.]”

Now running a full-service video creative shop, Mac N’ Cheese Media in East Nashville, Austin, Colin and business partner Sean Webster, have curated an all-star list of partners to ensure this release, as a culmination of years of work and change, is the ultimate depiction of the neighborhoods, people and places that make Nashville truly unique.

“It’s pretty surreal sitting in our own studio space, we feel super blessed to be where we are today and that’s only because the city of Nashville embraced us, as did so many other businesses that allowed us to do videos for them,” Bever said.

The group has been working for the past month, putting together, what they’re calling, their biggest production ever, with help from local institutions like the TSU marching band.

Through the cranes, COVID chaos, and the number of cars on the road, the pair hope their newest video makes someone, anyone, smile.

News 2 is reporting on Nashville’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it. READ MORE on Nashville 2021 →

“We’re all flawed as humans were all flawed as a city but let’s have some fun and enjoy bringing ourselves together through a video like this and that’s why we made it,” said Bever.

Welcome to Nashville III will premiere at the Fifth + Broadway Skydeck at an event on Monday, October 25 from 6:30-8:30. The event is free. If you would like to register, click here.