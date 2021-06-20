Welcome back NASCAR: Taking fans through a historic weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It was a historic weekend in Middle Tennessee as the NASCAR Cup Series made its return to Nashville for the first time in 37 years and it was a MAJOR hit!
News 2’s Kayla Anderson was at the Nashville Superspeedway throughout the weekend and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the whole weekend unfolded.
After sitting dormant for 10 years, racing returned to the superspeedway on Father’s Day weekend:
The winner of the Ally 400 race on Sunday receives this Gibson guitar:
The weekend of racing started off on Friday with the Camping World Truck Series:
Hendersonville native Josh Berry would race on Friday, driving the No. 25 car for another Middle Tennessee native, Willie Allen (co-owner of Rackley-W.A.R):
On Friday, drivers racing in the Xfinity Cup Series were on the track for practice, getting used to the 1.33 oval concrete track with newly added resin:
Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro talked to the media on Saturday morning commenting on the track’s $10 million dollar makeover:
Later in the day, NASCAR Cup Series drivers tested out their cars in a practice session:
Dale Earnhardt Jr., who said the track looked “amazing,” commentating from the booth:
Kyle Busch gets his 100th Xfinity Series win, taking the checkered flag on Saturday:
For the first time in 2021, a NASCAR race was sold-out. Over 38,000 fans packed the grandstands at Nashville Superspeedway:
Former Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks sharing his excitement for racing, congratulating Track President Erik Moses how he’s transformed the superspeedway:
And it was Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro wins the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race: