Welcome back NASCAR: Taking fans through a historic weekend at the Nashville Superspeedway

A flag flies near the position pole during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- It was a historic weekend in Middle Tennessee as the NASCAR Cup Series made its return to Nashville for the first time in 37 years and it was a MAJOR hit!

News 2’s Kayla Anderson was at the Nashville Superspeedway throughout the weekend and gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the whole weekend unfolded.

After sitting dormant for 10 years, racing returned to the superspeedway on Father’s Day weekend:

The winner of the Ally 400 race on Sunday receives this Gibson guitar:

The winner of Sunday’s race will receive this Gibson guitar 🎸 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/H2Hcrbzb0p — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 18, 2021

The weekend of racing started off on Friday with the Camping World Truck Series:

Camping World Truck Series is tonight at Nashville Superspeedway…practice beginning here! @WKRN pic.twitter.com/iXbpMkKfCp — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 18, 2021

Hendersonville native Josh Berry would race on Friday, driving the No. 25 car for another Middle Tennessee native, Willie Allen (co-owner of Rackley-W.A.R):

Hendersonville’s own Josh Berry driving the No. 25 truck tonight in the Camping World Truck Series at Nashville Superspeedway #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qwjOGmNXJN — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 18, 2021

On Friday, drivers racing in the Xfinity Cup Series were on the track for practice, getting used to the 1.33 oval concrete track with newly added resin:

Xfinity Cup Series happens tomorrow, boys out on the track for practice #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/DJgpUPab9R — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 18, 2021

Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro talked to the media on Saturday morning commenting on the track’s $10 million dollar makeover:

Bowman spoke to the media earlier and said he's tested out at the Nashville Superspeedway awhile ago, but he was so impressed with how new it looks! https://t.co/OwQphocZK5 — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 19, 2021

Later in the day, NASCAR Cup Series drivers tested out their cars in a practice session:

NASCAR Cup Series drivers about to get in some practice here at Nashville Superspeedway #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/vxcgAyWAXb — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 19, 2021

Dale Earnhardt Jr., who said the track looked “amazing,” commentating from the booth:

Kyle Busch gets his 100th Xfinity Series win, taking the checkered flag on Saturday:

Busch gets Xfinity win No. 100 today at @NashvilleSuperS 🎸 https://t.co/k49oHvEMFl — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 19, 2021

For the first time in 2021, a NASCAR race was sold-out. Over 38,000 fans packed the grandstands at Nashville Superspeedway:

Grandstands look pretty full, and from what we've heard there are still plenty of people waiting to get into the @NashvilleSuperS! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/PDDBfgBt5I — Kayla Anderson (@KaylaAndersonTV) June 20, 2021

Former Vanderbilt linebacker Oren Burks sharing his excitement for racing, congratulating Track President Erik Moses how he’s transformed the superspeedway:

And it was Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro wins the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race: