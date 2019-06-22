World’s Ugliest Dog competition won by Scamp the Tramp

It’s a face only a (dog’s) mother could love.

Scamp the Tramp won the title of the world’s ugliest dog on Friday, beating out 18 other dogs.

Runners up Wild Thang and Tostito finished in second and third place, respectively.

“Scamp defines ugly with cute, winning all of our hearts,” said Kerry Sanders, a judge of the contest, in a press release.

The World’s Ugliest Dog Contest is held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, to encourage people to adopt and rescue dogs rather than buy them.

Nearly all the dogs that competed in the contest were adopted.

Yvonne Morones adopted Scamp in 2014. She said that it was on her way home with him that she knew she made the right choice.

“There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start. Bob Marley was playing ‘One Love’ and I looked over and little Scamp was bobbing his head,” Morones said in the press release. “It was like he knew he had found his forever home.”

Morones’ prize includes a trophy, $1,500 and a prize match that will be split between the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Angels Fund and Compassion Without Borders.