Man leads AL deputies on pursuit in Winnebago

DeKALB COUNTY, AL — A man wanted for breaking into churches and a school was arrested after fleeing from officers in a Winnebago, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Blake was arrested Friday night after the “brief pursuit.”

Officers say Blake had previously led deputies in Jackson and DeKalb counties on “multiple chases” but it’s unclear if he was driving a Winnebago at those times as well.

Blake was wanted for breaking in Henagar School and several churches.

After Friday’s pursuit, officers say more charges are pending against Blake.

