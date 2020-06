NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – First impressions often happen online these days, so Blair Heitmann, a LinkedIn Career Expert says you want to make sure it's a good one ​

"Make sure you have a strong profile that's clear, that isn't a group shot, that's really you. Make sure you have your location updated so recruiters can find you," said Heitmann.​Also, focus on your email address and make it easy for recruiters to recognize you. ​It should be the first and last name that you use every day at gmail.com. ​Experts say an AOL, Hotmail, or Comcast address can inadvertently give away your age.