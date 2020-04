NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo officials said that the Riverfront Station for public transit will be closed until further notice.

This closure will not impact the WeGo Star commuter train service. However, people will no longer be able to buy train tickets inside the building.

Customers can still purchase tickets online or at the ticket vending machine at Riverfront Station.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE