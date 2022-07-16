A few showers this morning with give way to mostly sunny conditions this afternoon. It will be hot with highs in the mid-90s and heat index values of 100 or above in many areas.

Sunday will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. A strong storm or two with gusty winds will be possible Sunday and again Monday as scattered showers and storms will continue on Monday with highs in the mid-80s.

The heat returns Tuesday, with temperatures pushing back into the mid-90s. By Wednesday we could be in the mid to upper 90s with a heat index of 100-105.

Another front may bring a few scattered storms by Thursday.