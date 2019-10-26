Zombies take over for Fantasy Fest Bike Ride

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.

(CNN)–Move over “Walking Dead” — and make way for the “Cycling Dead”.

Organizers say that about 11,000 ‘zombies’ took over Key West, Florida on Sunday.

It was for the ‘Fantasy Fest Zombie Bike Ride.’

It’s part of Key West’s Annual Fantasy Fest.

Traditional zombies, skeletons, evil clowns and undead brides joined in on the fun.

They biked beside The Atlantic Ocean and into downtown Key West for a street party.

The ten-day fantasy fest runs through Sunday, October 27th.