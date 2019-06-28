Where does your county rank? Distracted driving crashes double over 10 years in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Put that phone down! Tennessee’s hands-free law takes effect Monday, making it illegal to hold a cell phone while driving.

This follows a decade in which Tennessee distracted driving accidents have doubled.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, distracted driving accidents grew statewide from 12,506 in 2009 to 24,610 in 2018.

Shelby County was the state’s biggest trouble spot, with a whopping 56,176 distracted driving accidents since 2009, including 1,848 this year.

Davidson County had the state’s second-highest total with 22,630.

Click here to see where your county ranks.