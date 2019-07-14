What the Tech? Making the most of Amazon Prime Day

Last July, Amazon Prime members purchased over 100 million items in a 36-hour period. It wasn’t Black Friday or Cyber Monday…it was a Tuesday in July. Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and now Target, Walmart and Ebay are joining the party.

Amazon Prime Day shoppers are going crazy for some of the early Prime Day Deals that pop up on the screen. But come July 15th and 16th, computers and smartphones will be dialed into live deals that are equal to, if not better than the deals found on Black Friday.

How big is Prime Day now? Brands are waiting to launch new products and since Amazon charges a premium to have a brands products listed as a Prime Day Deal, the discounts are almost always pretty good.

This year, Walmart announced it will also have a big online sale starting July 15th. It promises discounts on electronics, home fashion and toys. Just like Amazon, Walmart has already teased some deals. Walmart also says it’ll do 2-day free shipping on orders of over $35.

Target announced it’s having Deal Days starting July 15th, with competitive pricing on most everything on sale at Amazon.

Last year, Target’s one-day sale in July was the highest single day of traffic and sales of 2018.

Target will also do free 2-day shipping on orders 35-dollars and up. No membership required. And eBay promises to have some big deals too on July 15th. Ebay’s calling it a “Crash Sale.”

Why? If you remember, Amazon crashed last year during the first few hours of Prime Day. Some customers, when they tried to buy something, got an error message that something had gone wrong. Many of those orders were lost and customers missed out on some of the best deals.

