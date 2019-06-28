WATCH: Steve McNair’s top fan-favorite moments as Titan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nearly 10 years after Steve McNair’s untimely death, News 2 is taking a look at top fan-favorite moments as a Tennessee Titan.

McNair played a total of 13 seasons in the NFL, 11 of those as the Titans’ quarterback. He threw for 27,141 yards, 156 TDs, and 103 INTs. He’s the Titans’ second all-time leading passer and has more wins than any other starter in franchise history.

McNair was 36-years-old when he was shot by his girlfriend, Sahel Kazemi, on July 4, 2009. The 20-year-old then turned the gun on herself. He left behind four children.

The Titans announced earlier this month they are retiring McNair’s number.

On Saturday, News 2 will air ESPN’s “Heir McNair” special at 3 p.m. McNair’s wife, Mechelle and their son talk about the quarterback’s untimely death.

