Want to get paid to review Disney movies?

(CNN) — You can earn $1000 just by watching Disney movies and shows.

Reviews.org says it’s looking for the “Biggest, Baddest Disney fans” to watch and review 30 Disney movies or tv shows.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years old and a US citizen or permanent resident.

You also have to submit a sample video review of your favorite Disney movie and share details about your social media following.

Up to five selected candidates will have 30 days after the Disney+ streaming service launches on November 12th to complete 30 reviews.

In addition to a $1000 payday, the dream job candidates also get a free year of Disney+, a blanket, and a popcorn popper.