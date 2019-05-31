Virtual Tour: St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets for the 2019 Nashville St. Jude Dream Home are still available!

Come out this weekend to take a firsthand look at the Nashville St. Jude Dream Home!

The beautiful home built by Signature Homes in the gorgeous Jackson Hills community in Mt. Juliet will be open to the public on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

St. Jude Virtual Tour by ScenaVR

Click here to view the virtual tour from the News 2 app.

PHOTOS: St. Jude Dream Home

The spacious 3,000 square foot home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has an estimated value of $500,000.

While touring the St. Jude Dream Home, register to win a $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley HomeStore.

You can also reserve your $100 ticket for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway after touring the home or online.