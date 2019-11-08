Video game expo comes to Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A unique expo is coming to Nashville this weekend designed with gamers in mind.

The Grand Ole Game Room Expo opens at 4 p.m. Friday at the Millenium Maxwell House Hotel in MetroCenter.

The public event for all ages will feature 200 arcade and pinball games set to free play, over 80 retro and modern video game systems, vendors, DJ Cluckey and special guest panels.

You can play classic arcade games like Donkey Kong, Ms Pac-Man, Double Dragon, Street Fighter II and many others in addition to classic pinball games like Black Knight, The Addams Family and even some of the latest pinball games from Stern like Deadpool, Metallica, Star Wars, and Black Knight Sword of Rage.

There will also be air hockey, skeeball and other family friendly games.

The Expo has 3,000 sq feet dedicated to retro and modern game consoles. Every system from Atari, Nintendo and Sega will be set up with multiple games, as well as systems like the Neo Geo AES, TurboGrafx-16 and the Vectrex.

The VR lounge features multiple Playstation VR systems.

The Modern gaming room has the latest games running on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch including Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart 8, Mortal Kombat 11, Street Fighter V.

The event will also host the largest pinball tournament in Tennessee.

Three-day tickets are $60 for adults and $30 for children. One-day passes are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Dates and times for the expo are:

Friday Nov 8, 4:00 pm – 2:00 am

Saturday Nov 9, 10:00 am – 2:00 am

Sunday Nov 10, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

Click here to learn more.