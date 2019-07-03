Art of the Craft: Little Harpeth Brewing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a craft brewery in town that specializes in beer making the German way!

The head brewer at Little Harpeth Brewing looks to the European tradition when making his lagers and beers so good that you’ll want to have more than one!

Brie Thiele takes us behind the scenes to find out what sets Little Harpeth apart.

“It’s probably gonna get a little steamy on your lens; it’s about 170 degrees in there,” said Spencer Longhurst, head brewer at Little Harpeth. “Yeah, so this is full of the grain and water, and we’re separating the liquid from that, And then after we’re done with the grain, it’ll be completely dry, and a farmer comes and picks it up, feeds it to his cows.”

In the German style of beer making, nothing goes unused.

“This is what we call the brewhouse; everything starts right here. So up here all of our grain gets milled, comes into this grist case, the grist hopper up here, and then we transfer it over here into one of our two mash tons where we mix the grain with hot water — that’s called the mash,” Longhurst explains. “In there is an enzyme conversion that’s turning all the starch and the grain into sugars that the yeast will then ferment out and turn into alcohol. So when I was mentioning earlier that we have a unique feature where we can do the German-style concoctions. We actually have two steam-heated mash mixers so we can transfer portions of the mash from one to the other and heat that up to a boil, then push it back to the main mash, raising that main mashes temperature. It speeds along the mashing process and provides us with an interesting character that you can’t really replicate without it.”

Liquid gold! The good stuff.

Longhurst has been making beer for seven years. But when he became the head brewer at Little Harpeth, he had to learn a new approach that creates craft beer that’s easy to drink and refreshing.

“We want you to have more than one,” he said. “Four or five of them.”

Which is perfect for these hot, summer days.

“We then take the mash into this one; this is called the ‘Lauterton.’ That’s a German term,” he said.

Inside the Lauterton, the solids get separated from the liquids, creating a sugary, grain-flavored liquid.

This is the bedrock of Little Harpeth beers. Their most popular being a craft beverage is called Chicken Scratch, and it’s a must-try!

“Something like Chicken Scratch, which is an 11-plato beer, that’s 11 weeks it takes us to produce that,” Longhurst said. “Right now, we have beer in the tank that’s a doppelbock, it’s a 19-plato beer, so it’s a higher gravity, it’s gonna finish at about 9% alcohol. That’s gonna be about 19 weeks by the time we’re ready to package it.”

He said the higher the percentage of alcohol, the longer it takes to brew.

The end product is a range of beers that are super fresh and flying off the shelves. Little Harpeth is selling every, last drop of what they’re making.

“We put a lot of time and effort into it for people to slam it real quick,” Longhurst said.