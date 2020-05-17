Sunday is National Walnut Day!

(CNN) — Sometimes it’s okay to go a little nuts.

Sunday might be the perfect day for it … Since it’s National Walnut Day!

The ode to walnuts falls each year on May 17.

Walnuts are single-seed stone fruits that come from a tree.

English and black walnuts are the most common.

English walnuts are also called Persian and they hail from that region.

Despite their names, the United States is the world’s largest exporter of them.

Black walnuts come from North America.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.