‘She’s my hero:’ Local cheerleader excels despite losing leg at birth

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cheerleader in Mt. Juliet has us all cheering for her.

Why?

She’s an absolute inspiration– excelling in life with one leg.

And yes, you read it right– she’s a cheerleader. A good one in that.

In fact, some would say 14-year-old Reagan Becquet, a freshman at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy is the cheerleader with the biggest and brightest smile, giving the Friday night lights a run for their money.

“She’s so tough,” her mother, Brandy, said. “She’s my hero.”

It’s quite fitting, as the heaviest burdens are often placed on those who can carry the weight and Reagan carries that weight both on and off the field, walking through life with a prosthetic leg.

​

Reagan was born with a rare birth defect, known to many as one in a million. She was born with Tibial Hemimelia, meaning she was born without her tibia bone. Her parents told News 2 after a lot of research, amputation was their only choice. Doctors performed the surgery shortly before her first birthday.



​”I cried probably every day for the first six months of her life,” Brandy said, who just wanted her daughter to be “normal.”

Now, here she is 14 years later, and Reagan is more normal than ever, competing in golf, softball and cheer.

“She gets up every day and puts on a prosthetic leg and goes into the world never scared to enter a room,” her father, Archie Becquet​ said.

A young lady we can all learn something from– confidence.



“She gets up every day with challenges we know nothing about and never complains,” Brandy said. “She’s a real inspiration to me she’ll never know she’ll never know how much​.”

