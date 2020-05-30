Saturday is National Water a Flower Day!

(CNN) — Spring is in full swing… And that means your garden should be blooming.

Be sure to give your flowers some extra love and hydration Saturday — because it’s national water a flower day!

You can celebrate by taking notice of nature’s beauty all around you —

Perhaps do a kind deed and water your friends’ or neighbors’ yards while they’re away!

As for your own garden — show your appreciation by watering, pruning, and even talking to the flowers.

You’ll help stimulate their growth… And feel better for it!

