(CNN) — We get it — for most of us there is no reason to celebrate snakes.
But the slippery, slithery, spineless species actually has its own day.
Saturday is National Serpent Day.
Perhaps — it’s a good time to learn a little bit more about snakes to help take away some a fear associated with them.
Or maybe the more you learn — more you will want to keep your distance.
There are about 3,000 different types of snakes — and only about an eighth of those are venomous.
So more often than not — despite being a symbol of evil — they are quite harmless.
And snake venom actually has some positives.
It’s been touted for antibacterial properties and as a treatment for tumors for years.