Prince’s ‘Blue Angel’ guitar sells for $563K at auction

(CNN) — Prince’s ‘Blue Angel’ guitar sold for $563K at auction.
This custom-made guitar that belonged to Prince has sold for more than half a million dollars.
Julien’s Auctions said it featured this ‘Blue Angel’ cloud 2 guitar at a sale Friday.
Prince played it on several tours and during ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ 15th anniversary special.
The instrument was thought to be lost. But, a man who performs conservation work on Prince’s guitars discovered it.
