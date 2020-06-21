Prince’s ‘Blue Angel’ guitar sells for $563K at auction

FILE – In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the “Blue Angel” Cloud 2 electric guitar custom-made for the musician Prince in the 1980s is polished at Julien’s Auctions warehouse in Culver City, Calif. On Friday, June 19, 2020, the instrument shot past the top estimate of $200,000 it was expected to fetch at the Music Icons sale at the auction house. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(CNN) — Prince’s ‘Blue Angel’ guitar sold for $563K at auction.

This custom-made guitar that belonged to Prince has sold for more than half a million dollars.

Julien’s Auctions said it featured this ‘Blue Angel’ cloud 2 guitar at a sale Friday.

Prince played it on several tours and during ‘Saturday Night Live’s’ 15th anniversary special.

The instrument was thought to be lost. But, a man who performs conservation work on Prince’s guitars discovered it.

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.