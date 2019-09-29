Preds rank in top 10 of StubHub’s ‘in-demand’ teams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time, Nashville Predators ticket’s are in StubHub’s top 10 “In-Demand Teams” list.

The ticket-selling giant said the Preds showed a significant 60% growth in ticket sales following a playoff run in 2018.

StubHub says the Preds game against the Dallas Stars, which is the NHL’s Winter Classic game this season, is in the top five games.

StubHub’s 2019 Top 10 In-Demand NHL teams