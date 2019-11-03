Plush’s Pix for Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are just a few weeks away. If you're looking to save some money, we've got an app for you. Our consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker has found an app that you might want to take shopping with you.There are many apps that claim to help save you money while you're shopping. Rakuten is one of the most popular. You simply open the app to start shopping online. It lists all of the stores it works with. Clicking on one takes you to the store's website where you shop as you normally would. Rakuten pays you a percentage of your total as a cashback bonus.

Sometimes that's 1%, and sometimes it's 10.When you check out, Rakuten puts the cashback money in your Paypal account, so you'll want one of those if you start using the app. You can choose to get your money by check, paid quarterly.You can also use Rakuten on a computer. If you add your credit card to a Rakuten account, it'll count spending you do in brick and mortar stores, just use the app when you're shopping and add the cashback offer by tapping the screen.The app is free-- so how does Rakuten not lose money? They have agreements with the retailers who pay Rakuten a sort of finders fee. Friends who swear by it say there isn't a catch so unless you're worried about adding a credit card to another account, it might be worth trying during your holiday shopping.