Plush’s Pix for Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)--If you download apps, you might have run across a scam in the app stores that is tricking you into paying for free apps. 59% of consumers say that they have been charged for apps they never intended to buy. Jamey Tucker explains in today's 'What the Tech?'.

It's the latest way app makers are trying to make money. Free trials! 7 day or 3 day free so you can see if you like them or not. Trouble is…it's often a trick. Free trials convert to paid subscriptions when they run out. Charged to the credit card you have stored with Apple or Google.