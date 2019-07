Apple is currently testing a new operating system for its iPhones. iOS 13 was introduced in June and is being tested by developers and other power users to work out any bugs before its released to the public this fall. I had a chance to try it for myself to see how much things will change once the full update is available.

If you've ever had your face light up from the too-bright screen on iPhone, you're going to appreciate the new feature everyone is talking about -- Dark Mode. Found in settings under 'Display', the new dark mode inverts the colors on the screen. Words are in white while the background is black. Other colors appear normally. Dark mode is easier on the eyes when your lying in bed with the lights turned off or when you're in bright daylight outside.