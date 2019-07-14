Plush’s Pix for Sunday, July 14, 2019

Last July, Amazon Prime members purchased over 100 million items in a 36-hour period. It wasn't Black Friday or Cyber Monday…it was a Tuesday in July. Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and now Target, Walmart and Ebay are joining the party.

Amazon Prime Day shoppers are going crazy for some of the early Prime Day Deals that pop up on the screen. But come July 15th and 16th, computers and smartphones will be dialed into live deals that are equal to, if not better than the deals found on Black Friday.