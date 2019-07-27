Plush’s Pix for Saturday, July 27, 2019

"Welcome to the brewery!" smiles founder of Tennessee Brew Works, Christian Spears, before warning his team of craft beer brewers, "You guys are on camera!"

"So, this is one of the things that sets us apart," Spears exclaims, "this is our mash filter. Also, we have Andy, that sets us apart... Hey Andy! So we're able to actually take our grains and hammer them into a fine flour and the beauty of that is we're able to get a lot more surface area when we mash in our mix with the water."