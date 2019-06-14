PHOTOS: Father’s Day 2019 with News 2 talent

Note for anglers along Kentucky Lake and the Tennessee River: Rains from the last week have waters running high and there are several Flood Advisories along the Tennessee River, meaning water levels will be up and the current may be swifter than normal.

Send us your fishing pictures at pix@wkrn.com. Tell us who’s in the picture, where the photo was taken, and if a child is in the picture let us know his or her age.