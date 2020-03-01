New York ban on plastic bags starts Sunday

NEW YORK (CNN) — A new ban on plastic bags is going into effect in New York.

Starting Sunday, businesses across the state are not allowed to use single-use plastic bags.

Most stores and businesses will impose a 5-cent fee on shoppers for paper bags.

Shoppers are encouraged to bring their own re-usable bags.

The law, signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo last March, aims to help protect wildlife and the environment in the state where over 23 billion plastic bags are used each year.

There are few exemptions to the new rule. Bags used for un-cooked meat, prescription drugs and dry cleaning can still be plastic.