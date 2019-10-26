Nashville restaurant among the best in U.S.

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)–TripAdvisor released a list of the best restaurants in the United States.
Oscar’s Taco Shop in Nashville made the list.
The restaurant was honored in three categories: fine dining, everyday dining and fast casual.
The Travelers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants were determined by factoring in the quantity and quality of reviews gathered over a year.
Oscar’s Taco Shop is at 530 Church Street in Nashville.
For a full list, click here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Restaurants.