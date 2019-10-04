Nashville named a top tourist destination for October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – October is the busiest month for fall travel and TripAdvisor says one of the top destinations is none other than Nashville.

TripAdvisor says 41% are planning to take a trip this month, according to their survey of more than 3,000 respondents.

Nashville is listed as number 19 out of 20 in their top destinations.

Here’s the full list:

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Orlando, Florida

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

4. London, England

5. Rome, Italy

6. New York, New York

7. Paris, France

8. Miami, Florida

9. Los Angeles, California

10. Cancun, Mexico

11. Kahului, Hawaii

12. Kingston, Jamaica

13. Denver, Colorado

14. Phoenix, Arizona

15. Tokyo, Japan

16. New Orleans, Louisiana

17. Boston, Massachusetts

18. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

19. Nashville, Tennessee

20. Washington D.C.