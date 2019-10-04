Nashville named a top tourist destination for October

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – October is the busiest month for fall travel and TripAdvisor says one of the top destinations is none other than Nashville.
TripAdvisor says 41% are planning to take a trip this month, according to their survey of more than 3,000 respondents.
Nashville is listed as number 19 out of 20 in their top destinations.
Here’s the full list:
1. Las Vegas, Nevada
2. Orlando, Florida
3. Honolulu, Hawaii
4. London, England
5. Rome, Italy
6. New York, New York
7. Paris, France
8. Miami, Florida
9. Los Angeles, California
10. Cancun, Mexico
11. Kahului, Hawaii
12. Kingston, Jamaica
13. Denver, Colorado
14. Phoenix, Arizona
15. Tokyo, Japan
16. New Orleans, Louisiana
17. Boston, Massachusetts
18. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
19. Nashville, Tennessee
20. Washington D.C.