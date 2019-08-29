Nashville BBQ joint ranked among best in the South

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Get ready to have your mouths watering!

A Nashville restaurant is being awarded for having some of the best barbecue in the South.

Southern Living has named Peg Leg Porker among its Top 50 Barbecue Joints.

Readers voted the restaurant into the number 36 spot.

“For us, what helps to make that list is that we’re consistent. We cook a very limited menu so we try to do what we do best,” said owner Carey Bringle. “We’re independently owned and operated so that gives us more control over exactly what’s happening in our restaurant.”

Bringle said they’ve made the list before and it’s an honor to be back.

“When we get recognition like this or the success that we’ve seen over the past six years has been overwhelming….. the support from the community. I’m a native Nashvillan and so is my wife so we’re proud to contribute to the community and we hope that we’re good stewards of the Nashville name,” Bringle said.

Bringle is also taking his barbecue talents to television nationwide this weekend.

He’s going to be part of a Food Network Show that premiers this Sunday at noon called “Barbecue Beatdown.”

