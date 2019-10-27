Museum holding creepy doll competition

News 2 brings you special reports every weekend. Click here for our “Weekend Extra” section.

(CNN/WKRN)–A museum in Minnesota held a creepy doll competition ahead of Halloween. It showcased parts of their collection that don’t usually get attention.

Many of the dolls are more than a century old. They were not originally meant to be creepy, but now some of them look like they’re up to no good.

The History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester, MN ran the competition.

Each day, a photo of a new creepy doll of figurine was posted on the museum’s Facebook page and people voted for which one they found the creepiest.

The top three winners will be announced Monday and then put on display.