Miranda Lambert stops by MACC, adopts 2 bunnies

(Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Country star Miranda Lambert spent some time at Metro Animal Care and Control earlier this week where she adopted two bunnies.

In a video posted to the singer and nonprofit’s social media accounts, Lambert talks about what a great shelter MACC is and encourages others to come to check it out.

“This amazing animal shelter [is] in Tennessee. It’s an amazing place, and y’all have to come visit,” Lambert said.

Metro Animal Care and Control has about 7,000 animals come through its doors every year.

They have more than 100 bunnies available to adopt right now.

Lambert later posted on her Twitter account that she adopted two bunnies herself. “Somebunny has two new best furever friends!… Glad I could take 2 off of your hands! There are so many more y’all. Go visits MACC!”

MACC is kicking off summer with a special adoption event. Through next Friday, all adopters can pick a rubber duck which will reveal their adoption fee on the bottom. Fees range from free to $20.

MACC is located at 5125 Harding Place. They’re open Monday through Wednesday and Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursday they’re open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit their Facebook page or website.