LEGO unveils its new Lamborghini replica

(CNN) — Here’s a chance to own a Lamborghini for a few hundred dollars… But it’s not exactly street legal.

Thursday LEGO unveiled this replica of the Lamborghini SIÁN FKP 37.

This model kit isn’t like your normal kit.

Lego said it features more than 3600 pieces.

Once put together– the model car includes doors that open… Gold rims… And even a replica of the car’s V-12 engine.

The Lamborghini kits will be available at LEGO stores starting next month and other retailers in august.

The kit costs around $380 dollars.

