High school students from around Nashville create app for zoo

High school students from the School for Science and Math at Vanderbilt (SSMV) are developing a new, interactive app for the Nashville Zoo.

On Friday, the four students who developed the app, aimed at educating anyone visiting the zoo, brought in 48 other students to try it out.

The app has augmented reality to allow zoo patrons to see the animals even if they aren’t visible.

If you hold up your phone to the landscape, a rhinoceros will appear in augmented reality, giving you the chance to still “see” the animal. Guests will also be able to use the app to scan signs and learn more facts and trivia about the animals.

The zoo hopes to make the app available to the public in the fall.