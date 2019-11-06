‘Hello Kitty’ food truck rolls into Cool Springs Saturday

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Grab your Kerokerokeroppi backpack and head over to Williamson County Saturday to check out the Hello Kitty Café Truck. 

The all-pink café on wheels will be parked at the Cool Springs Galleria between American Girl and Ulta from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Fans of Hello Kitty can check out exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles. Guests who spend at least $25 on food purchases will receive a free Hello Kitty mini-tote bag while supplies last.  

The Hello Kitty Café Truck only accepts credit or debit card payments –no cash. 

