Get your LAST look at St. Jude Dream Home before giveaway, enter for $10K shopping spree

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Come out this weekend to get your last look at the Nashville St. Jude Dream Home and enter for your chance to win a free $10,000 shopping spree at Ashley Homestore.

The beautiful home built by Signature Homes in the gorgeous Jackson Hills community in Mt. Juliet will be open to the public on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

The spacious 3,000 square foot home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has an estimated value of $500,000, and has a suite designed by Michael Moloney.

The winner of the Dream Home will be announced on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. on News 2.

With your help, we helped raise $1.3 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.