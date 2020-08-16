Fall is coming: Dunkin’ pumpkin menu on the way

by: Nexstar Media Wire and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Dunkin’ is thinking pumpkin!

The Massachusetts-based company is making its pumpkin-flavored coffee, espresso and bakery treats available next week.

This is the earliest Dunkin’ brought its fall-flavored products to consumers.

Here’s a rundown of their fall offerings:

  • Pumpkin spice latte
  • Chai latte
  • Pumpkin flavored coffees
  • Apple cider donut and donut hole treats
  • Pumpkin donut, donut hole treats and muffin
  • Maple sugar bacon breakfast sandwich

The fall items will be available for a limited time.

No word yet if Dunkin’ plans to bring its Christmas treats earlier than usual this year.

